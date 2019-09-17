Re: the September 16 article "Arizona officials defend I-10 against 'most dangerous' label."
After many years of driving I-10, I realize one of the most problematic situations are drivers occupying the far left lane. Arizona does have the "slower vehicles keep right" law on the books, but we need something stronger. Colorado has now invoked, "keep right unless passing" law with signage directing drivers to stay in the right lane(s) to drive. Drivers occupying the left lane for prolonged periods are actively ticketed. I have observed drivers occupying the left lane all the way from Phoenix to Tucson and vice versa. This creates real problems in the two-lane sections of I-10 especially when there are are many semi-trucks on the road. The law in Arizona needs to change to be like the one in Colorado.
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.