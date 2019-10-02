Re: the September 30 article "Parking crackdown puts damper on daily 'party' at Tumamoc Hill."
“I understand that during the daytime if they have a lot of patients that can’t park trying to go to a doctor’s appointment. But after they close at 5 o’clock, why don’t they allow them to park?” Santamaria said. “That’s when it gets more packed over here. I don’t understand that, they should have some extra parking for people here.”
Private property. Owners are afforded the same rights as everyone else including this individual. Why does this individual not encourage other people to park at her own home and ride-share? Maybe they can park in her yard after hours? Quid Pro Quo.
Gary Shandale
West side
