Look, I'm not from tucson but the boy was on 15. and that is YOUNG. Honestly gun control isn't the issue. Guns don't kill people, PEOPLE KILL PEOPLE. You ever thought about putting cameras on the streets where things could be seen? Right now the family deserves to greive in peace, but you guys NEED to try your damn best to find the person who did this. This isn't right . Gang life or not, he was only 15. He didn't deserve that AT ALL. This is absolute bullshit how the world is changing. I feel for his family & if I was an angel, best believe I'd heal the family.
April Wright
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.