Re: the September 19 article "Tucson police are expanding efforts to boost pedestrian, bicyclist safety."
All efforts are directed towards drivers. And rightly so. There is no effort towards pedestrian nor cyclist education. Pedestrians jaywalking. Cyclists riding on sidewalks. Cyclists riding on streets going the wrong direction. Yes, auto drivers should always be observant. Enforcing laws aimed at pedestrians and cyclists is imperative! Jaywalking citations should be issued. Cycling lawbreakers should be cited. Those issues are ignored. Our family has lived through the trauma of death by auto. We know exactly what victims families are going through. Public service announcements are not enough. Not even. Until law enforcement deals with pedestrians and cyclists as well as drivers these unfortunate deaths will continue. Citations for all!
Steven Garcia
South Tucson
