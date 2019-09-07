Re: the September 5 article "Tucson police sergeant dies in Benson when his ultralight plane crashes."
I've known Tim for many years. We taught together at the Tucson Police Academy in Mobile Field Force tactics. He had a quick smile and a sure manner, as befitting a US Marine colonel. He treated officers and the public with understanding and empathy. He was a good cop, a fine Marine, and a generous human being. I will miss him greatly, but then again, I was lucky and fortunate to have known the man at all.
Franklin Rau (retired Sgt. Tucson Police)
East side
