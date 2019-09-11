Re: the September 8 article "Tucson's Five Points intersection to get new apartment, retail project."
It is shocking to me why the concept of redevelopment is a problem for so many residents of Tucson. In many ways, it is though the conceptual idea of Tucson has not progressed past the 1950 population of 55,000. Many people want to come to Tucson for a variety of reasons and we as a populous should be encouraging that growth.
Michael Wagner
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.