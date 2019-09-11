Re: the September 8 article "Tucson's Five Points intersection to get new apartment, retail project."
I'm happy there will be apartments built at Five Points, but am leery of of the architect's plan to build "something special" at this junction of historic streets and neighborhoods. The drawing accompanying the article is of an UGLY, nondescript block building. PLEASE honor the heritage of architects like Roy Place and Josias Joesler, who gave Tucson its iconic Southwestern flavor. The building in the article doesn't belong ANYWHERE, let alone The Old Pueblo! Tucson needs a building code that includes aesthetics for historic districts. Don't keep inflicting buildings like The Hub dorms and the thing going in next to Time Market on University on our eyes and in our historic neighborhoods.
Kathy Corcoran
West side
