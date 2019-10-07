Re: the Sept. 30 article "Vail to form Community Justice Board to aid youths facing justice."
Editor: Praise to the Vail community for its restorative justice program for juveniles ( Star, September 30). It's clear, as the Star reports, that a restorative justice option makes sense for juveniles, and that its success rate is much higher than the usual judicial process. But it has also been shown that restorative justice works for adult offenders, and for the victims of their crimes, at a much higher rate. The survivors of the crimes must have that option on offer and be willing to take it, which they are not obligated to do. But it has also been shown that a surprising number of victims prefer restorative justice programs to mere punishment of perpetrators. I hope County Attorney LaWall will now work to develop a restorative justice option for adult offenders and their victims in Pima County.
John Warnock
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.