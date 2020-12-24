Letter: Re-thinking football at UA

At the risk of mentioning the unmentionable and inviting every past and present linebacker to pile on…..
Perhaps the University of Arizona should seriously consider taking a 3-5 year hiatus from NCAA football and use the time to realign the Athletic Department’s goals and the means to reach those goals.
It is abundantly clear that the football program is lacking. The installation of a new coach will not solve the issues of recruiting, retention, low attendance, bowl game rewards, stadium upgrades, local ignominy, student-athlete disappointment, etc.
This is not meant as a criticism of the Athletic Director, President Robbins or any of the coaches or players. They've play the hands they’re dealt.
Realistically, I recognize that it may be time to retrench, reexamine and revise this university’s purpose in fielding a football team.
We can applaud the school’s past efforts, but we should take bold steps to improve the university in a more holistic manner that includes academics, research, student services and sports participation.
Bob Kovitz
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.