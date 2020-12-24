 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re-thinking football at UA
View Comments

Letter: Re-thinking football at UA

At the risk of mentioning the unmentionable and inviting every past and present linebacker to pile on…..

Perhaps the University of Arizona should seriously consider taking a 3-5 year hiatus from NCAA football and use the time to realign the Athletic Department’s goals and the means to reach those goals.

It is abundantly clear that the football program is lacking. The installation of a new coach will not solve the issues of recruiting, retention, low attendance, bowl game rewards, stadium upgrades, local ignominy, student-athlete disappointment, etc.

This is not meant as a criticism of the Athletic Director, President Robbins or any of the coaches or players. They've play the hands they’re dealt.

Realistically, I recognize that it may be time to retrench, reexamine and revise this university’s purpose in fielding a football team.

We can applaud the school’s past efforts, but we should take bold steps to improve the university in a more holistic manner that includes academics, research, student services and sports participation.

Bob Kovitz

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Bad Choices?

As a Hispanic “Boomer” male with an engineering degree, I was appalled at the whinny column that led your Opinion section. Here we have a 26 y…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News