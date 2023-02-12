I believe that the reason why most of the pedestrian deaths that occur in Tucson are of homeless or poor people is simply because that is the primary population group walking along our roads, which are inhospitable and dangerous for pedestrians. People who are better off buy and drive cars, in part to avoid having to walk along these roads, and are therefore unlikely to be killed as pedestrians. Of course, members of both groups who are drunk or high on drugs are more likely to be killed as a result of their impaired judgment.