The Star's Tim Steller did another "migrant" sympathetic opinion article titled "Ruthless Trump policies keeping asylum seekers out." Steller rants at Pres. Trump for his Migration Protection Policy protocols having Central Americans staying in Mexico before applying for asylum. Guess Steller does not remember the tens of thousands of Central Americans that flooded into Arizona prior to the protocol and deal with Mexico. Guess Steller does not remember the many Central Americans that he interviewed at the Benedictine Monastery here who said they had fled their countries because of poverty not violence and were being released into the public. Guess Steller forgot his paper's Perla Trevizo chronicling Central Americans using their children as passports to the American Dream. Guess he does not know that most asylum claims made by Central Americans are denied by Immigration judges. Guess he does not know the hundreds of thousands it has cost the city to care for "migrants" here. Trump's asylum deals with Mexico and Guatemala have stopped the flood of Central Americans!
David Burford, Retired Senior ICE Special Agent
Northwest side
