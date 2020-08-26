Letter: RE: Tim Steller UA Response to Virus

One institution of higher education in our city has, so far, managed to handle the myriad issues surrounding the COVID 19 health concerns for students, staff, and faculty without resorting to extreme measures. Pima Community College receives no annual assistance from the state, but because of sound financial practices and strong leadership has been able to maintain employment and student services at near pre-pandemic levels. In the interest of safety of all involved, students will return to campuses this week in a limited number of programs that require hands on and face to face instruction. Individual campus attendance (for the most part) will be capped at 20% capacity. Almost all other educational offerings will be online. Of course, budgets are predicated by enrollment, but the immediate goal of PCC is to be a leader in rebuilding our community’s economy by providing an affordable education and the skills needed in a 21st century workforce. I am proud of Pima and you should be as well.
Mark Hanna, PCC Governing Board Member
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!