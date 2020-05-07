Letter: Re: Tim Steller's column Border Hysteria Misrepresents, Hurts Border Towns

It pained me to read Steller's excellent investigative report on Douglas and its inaccurate portrayal in national media pushed by those with personal agendas and/or desire for fame or notoriety. While we, unfortunately, no longer live in southern AZ, my husband and I regularly visit several times a year. We have had the absolute pleasure of staying at the Gadsden Hotel in Douglas. It's a gorgeous building lovingly maintained by the personable and friendly owners. We ate at local restaurants, walked the town in the evening, and visited the historical cemetery. We have never felt unsafe anywhere in the town at any time. Douglas is a perfect jumping off point for the east and west sides of the Chiricahuas, the San Bernardino NWR, and the historic Slaughter Ranch. I urge people to visit and understand and enjoy this peaceful border town for themselves.
Tiffany Abeloe
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
