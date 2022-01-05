Letter: Re Tim Steller's Opinion - A skeptic's effort to be positive about 2022

AZ Star Columnist Tim Steller did a New Year's Day column ' A skeptic's effort to be positive about 2022." In it he bashed Republicans and, for the umpteenth time, attacked Trump. He claimed that voting rights are in jeopardy. Did anyone stop Steller from voting in the last election? Democrats want legislation that essentially federalizes elections with no voting integrity and no voter identification required. Steller should go back and read our founder's views and U.S. Supreme Court rulings about protecting state's authority in elections. Nowhere in Steller's column did he criticize Biden's border policies and rhetoric causing historic illegal immigration, no criticisms of 40 year high inflation or of our reduced respect in the world because of Biden's blundering withdrawal from Afghanistan. No mentioning of the upheaval among employers and employees that has occurred because of liberal's vaccine mandates, or of the chaos at school board meetings over CRT teachings in classrooms. Steller is a partisan liberal and that is reflected in many of his columns.
Pamela Newsome
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.