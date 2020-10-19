 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: Tim Steller's opinion: Defense of family separation policy is built on lies
The Star's Tim Steller did a story citing what he believes were the Trump administration's lies on separation of Central American families. That policy was intended as a deterrent, harsh as it was, to what they believed, and rightly so, was an exploitation of our immigration and asylum system. Almost one million Central Americans came last year mostly in family units with children. The latter was deliberate. Has Steller ever read his own paper's Perla Trevizo's story "Passports to the American Dream", wherein she documented Guatemalan parents purposely bringing their children on the dangerous 1500 mile trek believing that they would be a ticket to staying in America? Trevizo cited fleeing from poverty and debt as motivators. Steller failed to mention lies told by Central Americans to Immigration authorities claiming asylum based on fleeing from violence when they were fleeing from poverty. Most of their asylum claims have been denied. Steller is an open borders liberal who unfortunately has carte blanche at the Star to spew out anti-Trump diatribes.

David Burford, Retired ICE Senior Special Agent

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

