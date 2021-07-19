 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: Tim Steller's opinion: To solve real border crisis, let Mexican travelers into Arizona
View Comments

Letter: Re: Tim Steller's opinion: To solve real border crisis, let Mexican travelers into Arizona

  • Comments

Re; the July 11 article "Let Mexicans visit again."

The Star's Tim Steller wrote a column, "To solve real border crisis, let Mexican travelers into Arizona." He cited the border being closed due to Covid restrictions to Mexican travelers, but not Americans heading into Mexico. He cited merchants in Nogales, AZ saying customers have dwindled and there are fewer Mexicans visiting Tucson malls. Has Steller been across the border lately? I have many times over the last year for ongoing dental work in Nogales, Sonora. There is always a long line of Mexican pedestrians waiting to pass through the Port of Entry (POE) into Arizona. Most are allowed entry! Mexico's economy is dependent on tourism and Covid testing and vaccinations are not widespread as in America. Mexican nationals illegally entering America are not coming for shopping. Steller, a liberal, obviously does not seem to think we have an otherwise "real border crisis", even with Border Patrol encounters at a 20 year high. And Steller omitted that the same Covid travel restrictions for Mexico apply to Canada as well.

Rebecca Lawson

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: CRT

The critics of critical race theory should take what Holocaust survivor Esther Bejarano said to heart. “ You are not guilty of what happened b…

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona recount

I am appalled and dismayed by the madness of Arizona’s recounting election ballots based on certain Republican legislator’s delusion which are…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News