Letter: Re: Tim Steller's opinion: To solve real border crisis, let Mexican travelers into Arizona

Re; the July 11 article "Let Mexicans visit again."
The Star's Tim Steller wrote a column, "To solve real border crisis, let Mexican travelers into Arizona." He cited the border being closed due to Covid restrictions to Mexican travelers, but not Americans heading into Mexico. He cited merchants in Nogales, AZ saying customers have dwindled and there are fewer Mexicans visiting Tucson malls. Has Steller been across the border lately? I have many times over the last year for ongoing dental work in Nogales, Sonora. There is always a long line of Mexican pedestrians waiting to pass through the Port of Entry (POE) into Arizona. Most are allowed entry! Mexico's economy is dependent on tourism and Covid testing and vaccinations are not widespread as in America. Mexican nationals illegally entering America are not coming for shopping. Steller, a liberal, obviously does not seem to think we have an otherwise "real border crisis", even with Border Patrol encounters at a 20 year high. And Steller omitted that the same Covid travel restrictions for Mexico apply to Canada as well.
Rebecca Lawson
Northeast side
