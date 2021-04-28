 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re Tim Steller's "Trumpism ascendant in Arizona again"
View Comments

Letter: Re Tim Steller's "Trumpism ascendant in Arizona again"

  • Comments

Tim Steller just cannot seem to get his arch nemesis President Trump off his brain. He says Trump voters are a "minority" in the state, however Trump narrowly lost to Biden. Steller wrote, "Trumpism is the buffelgrass of Arizona politics, taking over the landscape even after it’s been rooted out or burned away." That is wishful thinking. Arizonans are still for securing the border, supportive of the 2nd Amendment, supportive of law enforcement, pro economic growth, pro military, etc., all Trump tenants. Steller criticizes Governor Ducey for putting the National Guard on the border, although Arizona's two Democrat Senators support it. Steller cited Texas having had more of an influx of migrants than Arizona. Did he stop to think it is because of Trump's border wall? There is no wall along the Rio Grande River. Steller of course did not criticize the tens of thousands of migrants flooding here during a pandemic, or how children have been endangered, or of Biden's role in causing it. It is Trump's fault!

Jonathan Towers

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Broadway expanded

The Broadway expansion between Euclid and Country Club (known as the Sunshine Mile) has been in the works for over a year to expand the street…

Local-issues

Letter: Water

In Tucson, as our Colorado River water disappears, we are plowing the desert to build more tract homes and high rise apartments to suck the de…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News