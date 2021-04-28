Letter: Re Tim Steller's "Trumpism ascendant in Arizona again"

Tim Steller just cannot seem to get his arch nemesis President Trump off his brain. He says Trump voters are a "minority" in the state, however Trump narrowly lost to Biden. Steller wrote, "Trumpism is the buffelgrass of Arizona politics, taking over the landscape even after it’s been rooted out or burned away." That is wishful thinking. Arizonans are still for securing the border, supportive of the 2nd Amendment, supportive of law enforcement, pro economic growth, pro military, etc., all Trump tenants. Steller criticizes Governor Ducey for putting the National Guard on the border, although Arizona's two Democrat Senators support it. Steller cited Texas having had more of an influx of migrants than Arizona. Did he stop to think it is because of Trump's border wall? There is no wall along the Rio Grande River. Steller of course did not criticize the tens of thousands of migrants flooding here during a pandemic, or how children have been endangered, or of Biden's role in causing it. It is Trump's fault!
Jonathan Towers
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.