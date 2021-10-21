Letter: RE: Trump Now Claims Voter Fraud in Pima

Trump claims that there was voter fraud in Pima County's 2020 election stating that 'publicly available data' shows two Pima voting precincts had a ballot return rate greater than 100%’. County officials have outright denied the claims of voter fraud by explaining in great detail about their integrity in conducting free, fair, secure, and accurate elections.
Unfortunately they forgot to directly address Trump’s charge. The county recorder can stop this fraud train dead in its tracks by reporting how many ballots were sent to residents of those two precincts and how many returns were received. If the first number is reasonably larger than the second, case closed. With silence, we have Maricopa County season two. I hate sequels.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.