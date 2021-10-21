 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: RE: Trump Now Claims Voter Fraud in Pima
View Comments

Letter: RE: Trump Now Claims Voter Fraud in Pima

  • Comments

Trump claims that there was voter fraud in Pima County's 2020 election stating that 'publicly available data' shows two Pima voting precincts had a ballot return rate greater than 100%’. County officials have outright denied the claims of voter fraud by explaining in great detail about their integrity in conducting free, fair, secure, and accurate elections.

Unfortunately they forgot to directly address Trump’s charge. The county recorder can stop this fraud train dead in its tracks by reporting how many ballots were sent to residents of those two precincts and how many returns were received. If the first number is reasonably larger than the second, case closed. With silence, we have Maricopa County season two. I hate sequels.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News