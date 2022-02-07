 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: Tucson considers making fare-free transit permanent
View Comments

Letter: Re: Tucson considers making fare-free transit permanent

  • Comments

Re: the Feb. 2 article "Tucson considers making fare-free transit permanent."

Fare-free transit would be an excellent idea for lower income residents. They should not be penalized for a few bad apples who abuse drivers and take advantage of the system. One way to alleviate this problem would be issuing a free bus pass to anyone employed. In that way people who use the buses recreationally will help subsidize the service.

Victor Panizzon

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Visit to TMC ER

A couple of weeks ago I found myself, exactly where nobody wants to be , in the ER, (not Covid). Everything you hear is true. They are tremend…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News