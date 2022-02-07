Letter: Re: Tucson considers making fare-free transit permanent

Re: the Feb. 2 article "Tucson considers making fare-free transit permanent."
Fare-free transit would be an excellent idea for lower income residents. They should not be penalized for a few bad apples who abuse drivers and take advantage of the system. One way to alleviate this problem would be issuing a free bus pass to anyone employed. In that way people who use the buses recreationally will help subsidize the service.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
