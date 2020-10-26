Letter: Re: “Tucson hires manager to lead its Tucson Million Trees initiative” (Oct 19, front page).

As graduate students in public health we recognize the importance of urban green spaces. We believe the City of Tucson’s Million Trees initiative will increase equitable access to green outdoor spaces. The benefits of plants are manifold: studies show that green spaces promote exercise, social cohesion, mental well-being, and clean air, which in turn can lead to improved health outcomes.
Now with the current COVID-19 pandemic, having comfortable and safe outdoor spaces is more important than ever, as viral transmission is less likely to occur outdoors than indoors. Furthermore, outdoor spaces allow reprieve from fatigue related to online work and school.
The City of Tucson’s Million Trees initiative is a major step in the right direction for Tucsonans' health and well-being. The trees we plant today will help both us and future generations.
Martin Dufwenberg
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
