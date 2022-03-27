 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: RE: Tucson hires pricey firm to craft climate plan, earlier efforts stuck in limbo
Letter: RE: Tucson hires pricey firm to craft climate plan, earlier efforts stuck in limbo

Re: the March 6 article "City's $400K climate plan is causing a stir."

As a member of the Mayor’s Climate Action Advisory Council, I am pleased city leaders have taken the initiative to craft a long-term climate action plan.

Arizona is facing big threats in light of our warming climate. This is a monumental public challenge that must be tackled on many fronts.

A comprehensive plan will prepare us to take advantage of emergent opportunities. For example, in past city and county bond initiatives, many projects saw improvements because they had publicly vetted, well-developed masterplans. These shovel-ready initiatives came to fruition thanks to thoughtful leadership and preparation.

Similarly, we should be ready to leverage federal investments in infrastructure. Arizona is slated to receive billions as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Communities that are prepared to maximize these resources will be well-positioned to benefit.

Planning is hard, but critical. It takes time, energy, investment, vision, and community engagement to reflect and serve the people well. I look forward to seeing this come together to benefit Tucson.

Laura Dent

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

