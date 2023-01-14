Letter: RE: TUCSON OPINION Reject Southwest Gas rate increase

I applaud the writer’s accounting of Southwest Gas Company’s abysmal history of rate increases since we all want our monthly gas bills to go down not up, but then she cites “energy justice”. Alas, anytime you put an adjective before the word justice, we no longer have it and my payments go up.

The columnist also reports that the new pollution enemy is gas stoves that ‘can pose significant health risks, even when used as intended’. Huh? Tucson is a culinary mecca and the number of electric stoves in our restaurants is zero.

We must dismiss the opinion of anyone who self-describes as a Tucson-based mother, Ph.D candidate at UA studying energy justice and climate justice and a member of EcoMadres, a national community of parents and caregivers acting together to protect the health of Latino families from air pollution and climate change.

These leftists are now seizing our kitchens.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side