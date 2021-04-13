Letter: Re: Tucson south side hotter than other parts of city

The Star's Tony Davis has a featured article," Tucson southside hotter than other parts of city, and not just because of elevation." The gist is that due to income disparity, the south side has fewer trees to cool it. Well, despite what reporter Davis says, topography has a lot to do with it. Have you ever flown into Tucson's airport during the day? From the air you can see how flat and barren the south side naturally is, few trees, just desert shrubs, nothing to do with income disparity. If the south side is so disproportionately hot, then the National Weather Service should move their sole official temperature recording gauge located at the airport. The NW side of Tucson simply has more natural vegetation, and HOAs that require yards to have certain amounts and types of vegetation, i.e., trees. HOAs are few on the south side. Take a drive through the neighborhoods and instead of planted trees in the yards, frequently you will see numerous cars parked there.
Juan Santiago
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.