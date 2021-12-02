Letter: RE: Tucson water conservation suggestions

While I commend the author of the recent opinion piece on Tucson’s water future, I would encourage a more holistic look at our water issues.
From 2008-2010, Pima County and Tucson conducted an extensive Water/Wastewater study, consisting of over thirty public meetings. During that time, we learned that our gravity-based sewer system was operating under a water deficit. To keep the miles of sewer lines functioning, the county had to inject millions of gallons of water into those lines each year.
The use of low-flow fixtures, and the increased use of greywater, contributed to this deficit. The more we remove water from the sewer system, the more we have to add water back to ensure that sewer system continues to function.
Maybe the time has come to stop kicking our population can down the road.
Colette Altaffer
Midtown
