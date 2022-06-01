 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: TUSD is a visionary district on a mission (column)

Tucson Unified School District has updated their Strategic Plan vision statement:

-Inspiring a diverse community to connect, learn, innovate, and lead for a better world.

I offer two alternatives.

-Securing additional state taxpayer dollars to increase salaries for administrators and teachers with no link to improving student performance.

-Committing to the graduation of every student with the level of education each needs to succeed in life.

Methinks that most Tucsonans would resonate with either the second or third. The first is gibberish.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

