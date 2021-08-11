Letter: Re: TUSD teaching anarchy

RE: the Aug. 8 letter "
A letter writer complained that TUSD was teaching anarchy. What TUSD is teaching is civil disobedience, not anarchy. TUSD is protesting one ill conceived law, not all laws.
As for going through legal channels to change the law, time and the COVID19 delta variant wait for no one. Apparently, no TUSD school board members want to risk the health or life of any of TUSD's students. That doesn't seem unreasonable to me.
In regards to teaching proficiency, TUSD taught me the difference between civil disobedience and anarchy, but then, I was paying attention in class.
Rick Cohn
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.