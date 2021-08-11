 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: TUSD teaching anarchy
View Comments

Letter: Re: TUSD teaching anarchy

  • Comments

RE: the Aug. 8 letter "

A letter writer complained that TUSD was teaching anarchy. What TUSD is teaching is civil disobedience, not anarchy. TUSD is protesting one ill conceived law, not all laws.

As for going through legal channels to change the law, time and the COVID19 delta variant wait for no one. Apparently, no TUSD school board members want to risk the health or life of any of TUSD's students. That doesn't seem unreasonable to me.

In regards to teaching proficiency, TUSD taught me the difference between civil disobedience and anarchy, but then, I was paying attention in class.

Rick Cohn

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: School Opening

I would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the TUSD Board for defying our Infector In Chief Governor Ducey's orders to not mandate masks fo…

Local-issues

Letter: TUSD teaching anarchy

  • Updated

Tucson Unified School Districts recent decision to institute mask mandates for the coming school year in open defiance of the law prohibiting …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News