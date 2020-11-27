Letter: Re: Two Pima County Supervisors got it wrong

As a constituent of Pima county District 1, I have to hang my head and say, " My Representative, Ally Miller, got it wrong and cannot leave office fast enough." Now that the November vote is over, it is up to our District Representatives to certify Pima County's election results. The three Democrats accepted the results. My Representative and Steve Christy, elected Representative from District 4, couldn't read the instructions. The instructions were straight forward, "Did Pima County have a fair election?" Both said "No". Their reasoning, though all over the board and nothing to do about Pima County voting sent a very strong message. Are Pima County Poll Workers, now thinking, "We didn't do your job". Ally Miller, your only dog in the hunt was/is "How did the vote go in Pima County?
Pima County District 1 Is moving forward. We have a new Representative, Rex Scott.. District 4 , on the other hand, you good constituents, are left scratching your head, "Was the question that difficult"?
David McCarty
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!