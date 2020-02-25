Letter: Re: UA's Sumlin says he feels responsible to do his part for blacks in coaching.

It seems to me that Kevin Sumlin has his priorities slightly askew! Says he feels responsible to do his part for blacks in coaching. Coach Sumlin was hired to produce a winning Wildcat team in the Pac 12. Something he has failed to do in the past two seasons! That's where his responsibility and focus should lie. I don't care if coaches are black, white, blue, or green, as long as they can grind out a victorious football team.
Cousin Rich Allison
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.