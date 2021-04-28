Letter: Re: Udall deserving of honor

I enthusiastically agree with the letter writer, but some achievements attributed to Stewart Udall rightfully belong to his brother Morris "Mo" Udall. It was Mo who lost an eye early in life and went on to play basketball at UA and for the Denver Nuggets.
When President Kennedy named Stewart Udall Secretary of the Interior, Mo was appointed to his seat in Congress and went on to serve to 15 more terms. As chairman of the House Interior and Insular affairs committee Mo helped move landmark environmental legislation through Congress.
Stewart and Morris Udall were both "Green Giants". Stewart Udall's son Tom is a US Senator from New Mexico. Morris Udall's son Mark served in Congress and the US Senate from Colorado.
William Thornton
Midtown
