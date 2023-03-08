No politician should be allowed to vote on unemployment benefits unless they have been unemployed for at least six months first. Just because there are more jobs than unemployed people does not mean everyone can find a job. Many of the unfilled jobs are in the service sector and/or only pay minimum way. AZ has at least finally increased the benefit some, but it's still barely enough to cover rent or a mortgage. When lawmakers are willing to work for minimum wage (if they could even be hired - after all they would in theory be overeducated and experienced), then they can spout off about how overgenerous the current benefits are.