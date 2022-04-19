Letter: RE: UNICEF Store

I can't wrap my head around this kind of thinking. Did Putin himself make the Russian products? Is he receiving 100% of the profits, which he will then use to keep killing Ukrainians? No, probably not, right? The artisans of Russia, the people of Russia, are not at fault for what their dictator does. Not everyone from Russia has blood on their hands, so it is wrong to treat them as if they all do. Boycotting the existence of Russia isn't going to stop the invasion, just like assaulting a woman in a hijab isn't going to undo 9/11, just like spray painting antisemetic slurs on a synagogue isn't going to stop the tragedies in Palestine. We are all very shaken by these things, but it doesn't give anyone the excuse to be xenophobic. Instead, support local Russians, as they are probably just as disgusted as you are, and also facing increased prejudice at this time.