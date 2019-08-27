Re: the August 24 article "UA, TEP partnering on plan to offset campus greenhouse gas with solar and wind power."
I read this article with interest, but also disappointment.
Nearly 25 years ago, the Rincon Heights Neighborhood Association has suggested when building parking garages the UA use the top decks of the garages for solar panels for both shade for the cars and power. When the garage was built south of 6th St a few years ago the RHNA was told that solar “could not be penciled in”. Before the football video board was built, at a meeting with the UA, we were told that “solar would be too hot for the LED lighting” by the IMG representatives (IMG is the marketing arm of the UA Athletic Department).
Along with the refusal to return sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein’s foundation’s $50,000, and the use of fireworks after every football score without telling the RHNA, I can only say that decisions of the recent past and present Presidents of the UA are suspect.
Matt Somers, Former president Rincon Heights Neighborhood Association
Midtown
