Letter: Re Unusual cancer treatment shows promise for kids - Monday July 12, Section A11
Letter: Re Unusual cancer treatment shows promise for kids - Monday July 12, Section A11

Childhood cancer is the #1 disease cause of death of children in the City of Tucson. As the parent of a child who passed away from a brain tumor after a 7 year battle it is heartening to see acknowledgment of the challenges associated with the treatment of childhood cancers. Thank you for your recent article highlighting new possible treatment for brain tumors. Brain cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in children in spite of the fact that it is just 20% of childhood cancer diagnosis. Leukemia accounts for 60% of childhood cancers and solid tumors the other 20%. Another child was buried this weekend in Tucson after a long arduous battle, little is publicized as families are exhausted and drained after the prolonged and agonizing experience of diagnosis and treatment. I know this has been a tough year for everyone but please remember, the wearing of masks, frequent hand washing, remote schooling and household cleaning has always been the world of a child’s cancer diagnosis.

Beverley Tidwell, Program Director Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

