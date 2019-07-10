Re: the July 3 article "US to retry border aid worker Warren, minus conspiracy charge."
Dear Editor: The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner reports that more than 3,000 undocumented immigrants have died within Pima County since 2001. What does "more than" look like? Humanitarian aid organizations estimate the actual number of fatalities to be anywhere between 3 and 10 times greater than the number of human remains recovered. It is impossible to know the precise numbers given the nature of the Sonoran desert terrain. The estimated unrecorded figures are based on the number of phone calls that humanitarian aid hotlines receive for which there is no resolution. These people are euphuistically called the disappeared. Every single death matters. It is critical to acknowledge that the actual body count is a mere fraction of the reality of the lethal impact of U.S. border enforcement policy.
john heid
Ajo
