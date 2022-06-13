 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: RE: Voting list challenge likely to advance

  • Comments

This recent article described the arguments brought to Judge Lanza about the elimination of the permanent early voting list. Lawyer Rodney Ott submited precise figures about percentages of various racial and ethnic groups and their participation in the 2020 election. I don't see how these figures can be determined. Where did he get them? Voter registration does not keep that data about voters, so how can he pull these figure out of thin air? Every eligible voter should be able to vote early if desired. But let's not get drawn into the trap of believing that election officials keep track of, and report on, the race and ethnicity of voters.

Paige Hamner

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Changing Arizona Gun Laws

A Wikipedia-level summary of AZ gun laws shows Texas-level disregard for public safety: no permit required to purchase, no registration requir…

Letter: Coming elections

I would like to respond to the call for voters comments on the Opinion Page in the May 29 edition.

Letter: Keep Your Guns

I don’t want to take your guns away. If you want a weapon in your home to protect and defend your family and property, that’s fine, but keep y…

Letter: The Other Big Lie

I understand that some bureaucrat has to say there is a 100 year water supply available in order for a building permit to be issued for new co…

Letter: Firearms Regulation

The first clause of the US Second Amendment reads "A well regulated Militia, . . ". This is not just any militia that's protected, but a well …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News