Letter: RE: Voting list challenge likely to advance

This recent article described the arguments brought to Judge Lanza about the elimination of the permanent early voting list. Lawyer Rodney Ott submited precise figures about percentages of various racial and ethnic groups and their participation in the 2020 election. I don't see how these figures can be determined. Where did he get them? Voter registration does not keep that data about voters, so how can he pull these figure out of thin air? Every eligible voter should be able to vote early if desired. But let's not get drawn into the trap of believing that election officials keep track of, and report on, the race and ethnicity of voters.