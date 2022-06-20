Letter: Re: Vulnerable Power Grid

The electrical outage on the West Side lasted only four hours and was not life-threatening as your 84 year old letter writer surmised. Initially on losing power, I checked the TEP website and learned it was expected to last about four hours. That was accurate information.

The temperature in my house went up only three degrees during that time and I lost no food in my refrigerator or freezer. As a 76 year old female, I found it to be only a minor inconvenience.

Ann Tousley

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

