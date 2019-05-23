Re: the April 29 letter "We can't, shouldn't push all mining abroad."
The writer asserts U.S. laws governing the environment, labor, health and safety ensure protections from hard rock mining. Mining companies hire people to ensure maximum profits while complying with existing laws just enough to receive permits. Pima and Santa Cruz County citizens and elected officials have asked HudBay to: Backfill the pit when mining is complete; Use mitigation to protect the Cienega Creek watershed, not a different watershed; Use CAP water for processing instead of groundwater; Comply with Tucson’s Dark Skies mandate. They have refused to agree to any of these because U.S. laws do not require them to do so. HudBay submitted five mitigation proposals to the Army Corps, each one adding a small concession, until the coveted CWA 404 permit was issued.
The 2000 SuperFund sites we, the citizens pay to clean up, prove that our existing laws do not protect us from the legacy of toxic mine pollution. History confirms that mining companies’ first priority is their bottom line, not the communities they pollute.
Sharyn Kane
Vail
