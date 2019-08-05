Instead those corporations that got massive incentives while clogging our underfunded roads, driving up housing costs and not contributing to education should pay their fair share rather than throwing costs back on citizenry with constant bond proposals, increased fees, utilities and other taxes.
Caterpillar received $56 million in incentives for mostly janitorial and clerical hires; the Amazon warehouse does not pay federal taxes and the state incentives were “undisclosed”. The list goes on.
Lake Mead is becoming a puddle, the Colorado River is over-allocated and Rosemont Mine would massively pump precious groundwater. Big housing developments accelerate severe water restrictions, toilet to tap or paying exorbitantly for desalination.
Proposed I-11 to facilitate multinational transport would destroy ecologically sensitive desert and disrupt communities.
These corporate incentives promising “trickle down” economics shift costs to a financially burdened citizenry. The permanent destruction of vital irreplaceable natural resources is “ASSET STRIPPING” ending in tears.
I'm very unhappy with Regina Romero's responsiveness in Ward 1 and voting Steve Farley.
Candace Charvoz Frank
West side
