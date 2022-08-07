Letter: Re: We the People Deserve Respect

Great thanks to Leadawn Anderton for pointing out the seat and nature of political power as delineated in the Arizona Constitution: "All political power is inherent in the people, and governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed."

I can only wonder why the laws passed to overrule the people's initiatives to fund schools, raise taxes on the wealthiest earners and overturn school voucher legislation have not been challenged in court as unconstitutional. The legal implications seem obvious. If the matter is not settled in favor of the people in court, an "out of court" settlement could get messy if the people rise up to assert their power.