 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Re: We the People Deserve Respect

  • Comments

Great thanks to Leadawn Anderton for pointing out the seat and nature of political power as delineated in the Arizona Constitution: "All political power is inherent in the people, and governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed."

I can only wonder why the laws passed to overrule the people's initiatives to fund schools, raise taxes on the wealthiest earners and overturn school voucher legislation have not been challenged in court as unconstitutional. The legal implications seem obvious. If the matter is not settled in favor of the people in court, an "out of court" settlement could get messy if the people rise up to assert their power.

Bruce Hilpert

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

Letter: Duped Again

Laughably absurd, Thursday's headline reads "lake Claims Victory". Well of course she did, just like she did before the election, and now befo…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News