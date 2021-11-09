 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: What's off-limits at hospitals
Letter: Re: What's off-limits at hospitals

Re: the Nov. 6 letter "What's off-limits at hospitals."

I doubt that I'll be the only person to respond to the rebuttal to the October 25th article "Put hospitals off-limits to unvaccinated adults." The letter writer cites other "bad behaviors" that could also be banned such as "gluttony, smoking, avoiding exercise, poor driving, [and] excessive alcohol consumption.

This is a false equivalence. The behaviors cited may affect personal health, but they do not threaten the lives of others as Covid-19 does. Covid is contagious. The other health issues aren't.

Marcia Ashton

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

