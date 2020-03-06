Letter: RE: Why have any laws?

The opinion writer states (regarding gun laws), that, "what is required are well crafted laws, the manpower to enforce them, and the will to persist". I whole heartedly agree with this. For example, there was an article just a few days ago of a proposal in the state legislature allowing drivers to exceed the speed limit by 15 MPH without citation. 90 MPH is OK, really?? What about Tucson becoming a "Sanctuary City"?
We are increasingly seeing, even our local governments, willfully violate state and federal laws, while giving our elected representatives a free pass for failing to fix the problems.
How many bills have been introduced by our border states congressmen and senators to fix Immigration reform?? This election year, I hope we elect some new faces. The old guard have had their chance and failed repeatedly.
Think about it and then vote!
Frank Engle
Oro Valley
