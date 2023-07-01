A recent column trots out the tiresome name calling but provides no useful information. If the author really wants to initiate a meaningful discussion, he should investigate the following:

Why do our politicians:

-Speak of equity but pass overlay zones that count rooftop terraces as open space? Only the wealthy get to enjoy that open space.

-Systematically reduce zoning code protections for older neighborhoods while enjoying the protections of their private deed restriction “codes”?

-Push for greater density to reduce sprawl but then approve the massive 2000-plus acre Atterbury Trails development plan that is sprawl on steroids? The whole time, they ignore the heat island effects of density and how it will increase the energy demands for cooling.

Name calling is a diversionary tactic, and its sole purpose is to shut down meaningful discussions. We deserve better than this.

Colette Altaffer

Midtown