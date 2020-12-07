Letter: Reaction to the Virus

Medical personnel have recommended that indoor eating in restaurants be stopped, bars be closed, curfews be implemented, and wearing of masks mandated. Governor Ducey believes he knows better and rejects this advice.
He erroneously claims that his current executive orders will continue to slow down the virus. Governor Ducey, the virus is spreading and it is not slowing down.
His priority is the economy. He seems unaware that the virus must be defeated before the economy can return to normal.
The Governor tells us the hospitals will be able to take care of the sick without acknowledging that some of the sick will die and some will have long term symptoms that are life threatening.
Governor Ducey may simply lack the skill to deal with this crisis, be in a state of denial, or a combination of both. In simple and tragic terms, his inadequate response will cause suffering, heartache, and death for the people of Arizona.
Stuart Sellinger
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
