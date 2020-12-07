 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Reaction to the Virus
View Comments

Letter: Reaction to the Virus

Medical personnel have recommended that indoor eating in restaurants be stopped, bars be closed, curfews be implemented, and wearing of masks mandated. Governor Ducey believes he knows better and rejects this advice.

He erroneously claims that his current executive orders will continue to slow down the virus. Governor Ducey, the virus is spreading and it is not slowing down.

His priority is the economy. He seems unaware that the virus must be defeated before the economy can return to normal.

The Governor tells us the hospitals will be able to take care of the sick without acknowledging that some of the sick will die and some will have long term symptoms that are life threatening.

Governor Ducey may simply lack the skill to deal with this crisis, be in a state of denial, or a combination of both. In simple and tragic terms, his inadequate response will cause suffering, heartache, and death for the people of Arizona.

Stuart Sellinger

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Christy

No matter how Supervisor Steve Christy rationalizes it, his vote against certification of recent Pima County election results is a direct slap…

Local-issues

Letter: Police Officers

Law enforcement is the only occupation I know of that: You have to know city, state and local laws as well as any attorney without the benefit…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News