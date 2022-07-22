 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Read Between the Lines

  • Comments

When you read real estate ads, you need to be able to decipher what they really mean. Cozy is distressingly small, old world charm needs remodeling badly, and close in is on a busy street. The same goes for the Voter Education Pamphlet that is full of buzz words for Republican candidates. Being a warrior for children means they are only taught a conservative viewpoint. Counting every legal ballot tells us it's going to be harder to vote. Woke corporations are any business with an environmental and social conscience, things that don't go over well with Republicans. Then there is the ever popular Arizona Values which is whatever the right thinks is best for all of us. Let's stop electing the kind of candidates that make this state a laughing stock. We don't need anymore Cyber Ninjas trying to overturn the will of the people.

Mary Zimmerman

SaddleBrooke

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

Letter: January 6th Hearings

Have you been watching the January 6th hearings? Are you paying attention? Maybe those candidates in this up-coming election who claim to be l…

Letter: Trump courting the courts

As child Trump grows more perversely unhinged with each passing day, some Republican political candidates remind me of a dog whirling in circl…

Letter: Mark Finchem hates Tucson

I think Mark Finchem hates Tucson. He says Pima County was one of the biggest perpetrators of fraud in the 2020 election. He wonders where Ari…

Letter: Candidate Beau Lane

I would like to comment on Mr. Lane's campaign ad. I understand you are a Republican. Fine. I understand you have a good business background. …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News