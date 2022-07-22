Letter: Read Between the Lines

When you read real estate ads, you need to be able to decipher what they really mean. Cozy is distressingly small, old world charm needs remodeling badly, and close in is on a busy street. The same goes for the Voter Education Pamphlet that is full of buzz words for Republican candidates. Being a warrior for children means they are only taught a conservative viewpoint. Counting every legal ballot tells us it's going to be harder to vote. Woke corporations are any business with an environmental and social conscience, things that don't go over well with Republicans. Then there is the ever popular Arizona Values which is whatever the right thinks is best for all of us. Let's stop electing the kind of candidates that make this state a laughing stock. We don't need anymore Cyber Ninjas trying to overturn the will of the people.