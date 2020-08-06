Letter: Read the fine print

I was fooled by a flyer. One side had a picture of a sheep with a wolf’s face and a candidate with the statement “Typical politician. Don’t let him pull the wool over your eyes.” The other side implied the candidate was against education, the environment, and health care. An inset had the names of candidates running against this person in the primary. I was outraged these candidates would approve an ad full of misleading statements.
In fine print it said "not approved by any candidate." An entity such as AZ Forward Progress can publish ads that are false and misleading without the permission of any candidate. The ultimate goal is to discourage people from voting by implying that all politicians are corrupt and deceitful. These dark money organizations would not bother spending money to suppress voting if they were not afraid of our votes.
It takes a little time but if you want to live and have a decent life it is worth reading the fine print.
Rosemary Bolza
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
