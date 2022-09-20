Letter: Readers think Newspapers are all about comics:

One reader said "Bring Back the Comics" another reader claimed comics are his favorite section of the paper and stop printing the letters section. Another reader even brought up the level of excellence missing in the paper and finished with being disappointed. All because the most sensitive Mutts is missing. I think real-life comics are infinitely funnier especially when politics comes into play. Take (Cancun Ted) for example, or the squeaking Chihuahua (Lindsey Graham) now that's funny. Or our so-called former President Donald J. Trump the only person to ever give a bad name to Narcissism. With my apology to The Treasure of the Sierra Madre “We Don't Need No Stinking Comics.” The bottom line is it's not a comic book, not a crossword puzzle book, not a fortune teller (horoscope) not a T.V. Guide.