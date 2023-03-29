SB 1700 and other bills banning books seem to be listed without the legislators even looking at the books.

As early as 1920 courts affirmed rights of parents to direct their children’s education. In the 1950 books were monitored to find signs of communism.

Every parent has the right to decide what their child can and can’t read. What they cannot do is make the decision for everyone else.

A basic premise of democracy gives the individual the right to use their critical analysis and determine the good and reject the bad. Education includes being able to make a critical analysis and use it on into the future. As Author Alan Gratz detailed, students should have books that teach them, entertain them, or show them new things or make them sad, or happy or shock them, or even open their minds. Reading is life-long learning.

Shane Logie Rood

Northwest side