Letter: Reading Seed Coach

It feels like Christmas every time I coach my kindergarten emerging readers. I meet with one child at a time and each child chooses the books she/he wants to share with me. I may read a book to them, other times we read together. They also have their own journals to use to write and illustrate their ideas.
I look for books to bring each week, guided by the interests of my readers. Luckily, I know Violet, the librarian at Literacy Connects. She has located books for me on horses, unicorns, robots, super heroes, geography and even aliens from outer space! I believe her love of books bubbles over into everything she does.
Before returning to class, each reader gets to choose a book that is, "mine to keep forever." It's like Christmas.
Jill Denton
Foothills
