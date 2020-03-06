Letter: Reading Seed Coaching

I am in my fourth year as a volunteer Reading Seed Coach for Literacy Connects. Each week throughout the school year I meet with my students (Grades k-5) individually in half-hour sessions in which we celebrate reading and a love for books. Working with these young people has made me a better person who is honored to serve as a mentor and guide to these emerging readers and writers. I know I have made a difference when I watch their skills and confidence grow each week.
The ongoing training, support, and flexibility of Reading Seed staff and monthly “Coffees” with fellow coaches have been inspiring and fun. We have so much to share: moving stories of success and satisfaction, as well as stories that break the heart.
If you want to make a difference in your own life as well as the lives of young children, become a Reading Seed Coach yourself. You will not regret it.
John Rabuck
West side
