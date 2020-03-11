Letter: Reading Seed is looking for Reading Coaches

I am a reading coach with the Literacy Connects Reading Seed Program. One of the highlights of my week is spending thirty minutes with each of the second grade students I coach, there are three of them. The Reading Seed program is actively seeking new coaches. The important focus of this program is sharing your love of books and reading with students who just need a little encouragement. There is no requirement to teach reading. Although I am a retired librarian I am not a reading teacher, nor do I have the qualifications to be one, but it is so much fun sharing Dragons Love Tacos, or Green Eggs and Ham, with these eager young readers. Being a reading coach will bring a new dimension to your life and give a life-long gift to the students you coach. Find out more at : https://literacyconnects.org/
Susan Husband
Midtown
