Letter: Reading Seed is looking for Reading Coaches
View Comments

Letter: Reading Seed is looking for Reading Coaches

I am a reading coach with the Literacy Connects Reading Seed Program. One of the highlights of my week is spending thirty minutes with each of the second grade students I coach, there are three of them. The Reading Seed program is actively seeking new coaches. The important focus of this program is sharing your love of books and reading with students who just need a little encouragement. There is no requirement to teach reading. Although I am a retired librarian I am not a reading teacher, nor do I have the qualifications to be one, but it is so much fun sharing Dragons Love Tacos, or Green Eggs and Ham, with these eager young readers. Being a reading coach will bring a new dimension to your life and give a life-long gift to the students you coach. Find out more at : https://literacyconnects.org/

Susan Husband

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Education/vouchers

Our Arizona Legislature is at it again! In the 2018 election, Arizona voters put a stop to the expansion of the ESA (Empowerment Scholarship A…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News